Andy Cohen's Son Doesn't Seem Impressed With St. Patrick's Day

It seems like we've found out Benjamin Allen Cohen's least favorite holiday thus far.

Andy Cohen, his son Benjamin and their dog Wacha all posed together for a St. Patrick's Day photo on Sunday. The two humans wore matching Snoopy onesie pajamas while Wacha stared contemplatively at the newborn. However, it's only Cohen that's putting the "happy" in his caption "Happy St. Patrick's Day!" Benjamin, on the other hand, was caught mid-cry in the picture.

Perhaps the holiday will grow on him as he gets older!

The little boy has been the total star of the Watch What Happens Live host's social media pages as of late—and who can blame him? On Friday, the father-son duo and Wacha went for a stroll in New York and Benjamin kept warm while wrapped up in his bear onesie.