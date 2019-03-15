George Clooney Sticks Up for Meghan Markle Again After She Receives "Unfair" Treatment

George Clooney continues to have Meghan Markle's back!

Close to a month after coming to the Duchess of Sussex's defense in an interview, the Oscar winner has reiterated his support for the mom-to-be.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, George expressed his belief that the media treatment on Meghan has been a bit unjust.

"I think it's a little unfair at times when—I've seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since she hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life," he explained. "She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman."

As for her relationship with Prince Harry, George described the pair as "a really wonderful, loving couple."