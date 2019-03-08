The "Key Players" of Game of Thrones' Final Season Are Women

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 7:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
British Vogue, Game of Thrones

Jack Davison

Game of Thrones belongs to the women.

The final season of the hit HBO series is fast approaching—Sunday, April 14—and of course details are being kept under wraps, but that hasn't stopped the stars from dropping the vaguest of teases.

In a new spread of British Vogue, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie discussed the end of the series and the sisterhood they forged in the trenches.

"There are some people who make comments like, ‘It's a misogynistic show because all these women are getting raped,'" Turner said regarding some of the show's critics who have called out how the series depicts its female characters and violence associated with them. "[But] most of the people coming out on top are women."

Photos

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Williams agreed, and told Vogue, "I'd say the key players this season are all female, which is why it's so amazing we're doing this shoot today."

Headey told Vogue it was the plan all along to upend the Westeros patriarchy.

"That's why they could shoulder all of the criticism—they knew what was coming and what they had in store for these women," she said of creators D.B. Weiss, David Benioff and book author George R.R. Martin.

British Vogue, Game of Thrones

Jack Davison

Christie teased the new season will explore Brienne of Tarth, the woman behind the sword and suit of armor. How's that for a tease? It's probably all viewers will get. The entire cast has to remain mum on what happens in the final season.

"I can't even say lies," Kit Harington told Stephen Colbert. "I can't even make something up…Because then that gets picked up and then they pick that apart and anything that might be true they've narrowed they out of it. So, it's a minefield."

We do know Harington cried at the final read through—he didn't read the scripts before attending—and Turner told Vogue she cried for hours after she wrapped.

So, how will viewers take the ending? The creators hope well.

"We want people to love it," Weiss told EW. "It matters a lot to us. "We've spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it's the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this' — that's an impossible reality that doesn't exist. I'm hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it's like, ‘Is that an A or an A+?'"

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Lena Headey , Maisie Williams , Sophie Turner , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael Jackson, The Simpsons

The Simpsons Pulls Michael Jackson Episode After Leaving Neverland

Carpool Karaoke, Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Spill More Family Secrets in Carpool Karaoke

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Finally Finds a Reason for Sheldon to Like Babies

Chrissy Metz Reveals How "This Is Us" Helps Save Lives

Amanda Garcia, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

The Challenge's Amanda Garcia Addresses Unaired Prank Claims

Top Chef

Is Top Chef Season 16 About to Have an All-Female Finals?

American Idol

American Idol's Best, Most Memorable Auditions Ever

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.