Kit Harington (and his short hair) stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert hours after the first trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones dropped.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy series, lamented his contractual inability to say anything about the new season. "I can't even say lies," Harington told host Stephen Colbert. "I can't even make something up."

Why is that?

"Because then that gets picked up and then they pick that apart and anything that might be true they've narrowed they out of it. So, it's a minefield," Harington said.