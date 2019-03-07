Justin Bieber Reacts to Shawn Mendes "Liking" His Photo of Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber might be a singer-songwriter and fashion mogul, but he's not losing sleep over a particular Instagram "like."

The Drew House founder took to the 'gram to low-key gush over his wife, Hailey Baldwin. During his social media spree, he shared a series of candid snaps of the 22-year-old beauty. It was typical, modern-day affection. You know, the ushe.

However, it didn't take long for fans to spot an interesting "like" from Baldwin's (kind of) former flame, Shawn Mendes. The "Stitches" singer double tapped one of Bieber's photos of Baldwin, resulting in an Instagram firestorm.

Naturally, fan accounts of the famous couple caught wind of what happened and re-posted a screenshot of Mendes' "like."

But before fans could stir up any drama between the three, the "Love Yourself" singer shut things down on HailsBuzzle account's post.

"They're [sic] friends relax," he chimed in on the comment section.

Case closed! It looks like the Biebs is unbothered by Mendes' double tap.