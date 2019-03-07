The Fight for Wynonna Earp Continues, Now With a Billboard From Melanie Scrofano

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 7:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wynonna Earp

Syfy

Wynonna Earp fans shared the love, now they're feeling the love.

In an effort to show their support for the show, which remains in limbo due to financial issues surrounding the fourth season, Earpers put up multiple billboards in New York City's Times Square. The mission is also alive and well on social media with the tag #FightForWynonna.

Now, series star Melanie Scrofano and creator Emily Andras repaid that love with a billboard of their own, thanking fans. Andras said it was Scrofano's idea to post the message, and Scrofano also shared the main image on Twitter.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

The picture depicts a conversation between Scrofano and Andras debating slogans and ends with, "Thank you #Earpers." Scrofano tweeted that Big Sign Message donated extra time because they were inspired by the fans who have been paying for the digital billboards.

Syfy ordered a fourth season of the hit show, which previously won a People's Choice Award, but production has been delayed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's a financing issue with producer IDW.

"IDW is committed to continuing to tell the Wynonna Earp story," IDW said in a statement to THR. "Much like the fans, we are passionate about not only the series, but the comics, the characters and the overall message that the Wynonna Earp franchise carries. We are in the process of working out the details for how the Wynonna story will continue and will share new details very soon."

OK, so, who's turn is it to put a billboard up now? IDW?

(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Tries to Shed Some Light on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dog Drama

Women Changing TV, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Sandra Oh, Issa Rae, Busy Philipps

Let's Go Girls! These 15 Women Are Changing TV as We Know It & We Are So Here for It

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice

How Teresa Giudice Has Been Quietly Been Planning for Life Without Joe All Along

American Idol, Alejandro Aranda

American Idol Declares the Best Audition of All Time

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Premiere Tackles Bethenny's Grief, Luann in Rehab and More

Survivor

Survivor Finally Feeds Its Edge of Extinction Inhabitants

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.