The Fight for Wynonna Earp Continues, Now With a Billboard From Melanie Scrofano

Wynonna Earp fans shared the love, now they're feeling the love.

In an effort to show their support for the show, which remains in limbo due to financial issues surrounding the fourth season, Earpers put up multiple billboards in New York City's Times Square. The mission is also alive and well on social media with the tag #FightForWynonna.

Now, series star Melanie Scrofano and creator Emily Andras repaid that love with a billboard of their own, thanking fans. Andras said it was Scrofano's idea to post the message, and Scrofano also shared the main image on Twitter.