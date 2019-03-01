Wynonna Earp Fans Rally to Save Show With Billboard in Times Square

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 10:45 AM

Wynonna Earp

Syfy

Fans of the hit Syfy series Wynonna Earp have been rallying around the series after production was delayed on the fourth season. The fans have launched social media campaigns with the hashtag #FightforWynonna and took things a step further with a billboard in New York City's Times Square.

The grand gesture naturally caught the eye of series star Melanie Scrofano who retweeted video of the ad calling out series producer IDW. "I'm shaken. I'm shaking. Sometimes I want to fight, but I don't know how to. Sometimes it's easier just to feel helpless. Thank you for teaching me what fighting for what you want looks like. And thank you for doing it with class, love and humour in your hearts. #FightforWynonna," she tweeted.

The status of Wynonna Earp has been in question following a delay in production. Syfy remains committed to the series, which took home a People's Choice Award, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, series producer IDW is having trouble securing financing.

"IDW is committed to continuing to tell the Wynonna Earp story," IDW said in a statement to THR. "Much like the fans, we are passionate about not only the series, but the comics, the characters and the overall message that the Wynonna Earp franchise carries. We are in the process of working out the details for how the Wynonna story will continue and will share new details very soon."

Fans have been doing everything they can to get the word out about the series, even holding signs up during live shots on NBC's Today.

Wynonna Earp season three wrapped up in September 2018. And so the waiting game continues...

(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

