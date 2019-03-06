Lauren Bushnell Reveals She and Chris Lane Have Moved in Together

Things are looking rosy for Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend Chris Lane.

The former Bachelor finalist revealed on Instagram that she and Lane are now officially "roommates." Bushnell shared a photo of herself, Lane and their friend Austin Wilt at a Nashville Predators hockey game.

"Took a break from moving for some hockey (in my case chicken strips and a much needed glass of wine)," she captioned the cute selfie. "Also- my roommate is kinda cute?!"

While Bushnell could have been referring to Wilt as her "roommate," it's probably safe to assume she was talking about Lane.

The 29-year-old hinted that she was moving to Nashville on Feb. 26 when she posted a selfie in her room.