The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dog Drama Reaches New Heights and Lisa Vanderpump Is Over It

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 12:00 PM
Seems like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' drama in the Bahamas is just getting started. In the below exclusive sneak peek, Bravo's ladies of the 90210—Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp—assemble for a dinner that quickly sours.
Teddi has had better days.
"I wished tonight I felt better, but I don't. I can sit here, I can be cordial, but I'm not going to sugarcoat it and have small talk and pretend like everything's 100 percent hunky-dory because I'm not a f—king fake," Teddi says in the clip below.
And after all their past beef, it's Dorit who comes to Teddi's defense, saying she beliefs her and understand how she feels. Teddi is caught in the middle of RHOBH's dog-gate—Dorit adopted a dog from LVP's dog shelter and gave it up to another family after the dog allegedly bit Dorit's kids, the dog's new home then surrendered the pup to a shelter and LVP found out. Now, there are accusations of engineering drama and stirring the pot.
"All of this feels very yucky," Teddi says.
Look at the look in LVP's eyes.
"Dorit stands for nothing, toasting Teddi, the remarkable Teddi, have some loyalty to your friend who's had your back for two years. With friends like these…I think you know the rest," LVP says in a confessional.
And Rinna asks the million-dollar question: "Why is this happening to Teddi Mellencamp? Why?"
That's when LVP heads for the hills, but not before addressing the table individually. The drama!
See it unfold in the clip above.
Also in the episode: Rinna and Denise comfort Dorit as gossip about the dog hits a new high, LVP is accused of spreading the dog story and searches for evidence to clear her name and Erika and Teddi work to put their rocky past behind them.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
