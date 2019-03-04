The Sandlot Sequel TV Series With Original Cast Is Reportedly Coming Your Way

The Sandlot—the nostalgia you feel just reading that title is real—and director David Mickey Evans knows that, which is why he's working on a sequel TV series.

In an interview on The Rain Delay podcast, Evans said he "just sold" a Sandlot TV show.

"We're about to get an order for the first two seasons," Evans said. He said the show has a streaming home—won't say where—but, "I already got all of the original cast members back," he teased. "OK, it takes place in 1984 when they're all like 33 years old and they all have children of their own. And that's all I can tell you," he said.