The Sandlot Is Getting a Prequel—And "The Beast" Is Reportedly Back

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 6:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Sandlot

20th Century Fox

There's even more good news out there for fans of The Sandlot

Multiple outlets are reporting that writer and director David Mickey Evans is working on a prequel and will reportedly have a focal point surrounding the infamous legend of "The Beast." Austin Reynolds has been tapped as a writer for the script alongside Evans.

The storied film just celebrated its 25th anniversary and was shown in select theaters around the country. The movie, which takes place in the summer of 1962, tells the story of new-kid-on-the-block Scotty Smalls and his adventures—both on and off the sandlot playing baseball—with his peers.

Watch

The Sandlot Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary--See Them Now!

The prequel follows two other iterations of the film. Evans also wrote and directed The Sandlot 2, which came in 2005, and The Sandlot: Heading Home, which was released in 2007. 

Upon The Sandlot's 25th anniversary, some cast members spoke with E! News about some of their favorite memories and moments while filming. Patrick Renna, who played Ham, still gets asked to say repeat his timeless line "You're killing me, Smalls." Marty York, who played Yeah-Yeah, recalled, "friendships just developed naturally" while shooting the movie.

While no release date has been announced just yet, it's safe to say this movie's influence will last for-eh-ver.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Anniversaries , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristen Bell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas

Michael Douglas Discusses His Son's Battle With Drug Addiction and Imprisonment

David Hasselhoff, Hayley Roberts

David Hasselhoff Marries Model Hayley Roberts in Italy

Chloe Grace Moretz, Kim Kardashian

A Complete History of Kim Kardashian's Feuds Over the Years

ESC: Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Shares 3 Ways to Become a Fit Mom

Cardi B, Kate Hudson & More Celeb Moms Get Brutally Honest

Kim Kardashian West Stops by "Kimmel" & Teases "KUWTK"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.