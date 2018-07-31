There's even more good news out there for fans of The Sandlot.

Multiple outlets are reporting that writer and director David Mickey Evans is working on a prequel and will reportedly have a focal point surrounding the infamous legend of "The Beast." Austin Reynolds has been tapped as a writer for the script alongside Evans.

The storied film just celebrated its 25th anniversary and was shown in select theaters around the country. The movie, which takes place in the summer of 1962, tells the story of new-kid-on-the-block Scotty Smalls and his adventures—both on and off the sandlot playing baseball—with his peers.