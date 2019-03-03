Gwyneth Paltrow Attends Ex Chris Martin's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 2:26 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was on hand to celebrate her ex-husband Chris Martin's 42nd birthday at a party this weekend.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay frontman were joined by a slew of other stars at the bash, which took place at his home in Malibu on Saturday afternoon. Paltrow posted on her Instagram page a selfie of the two.

"Happy Birthday CAJM," she wrote. "This is a special one. We love you so much. #42."

Celebrity guests at the party included Melanie GriffithJulia Roberts, and Sean Penn. All three were photographed arriving and Roberts and Penn walked in together.  Griffith's daughter Dakota Johnson, who began dating Martin, was not spotted in public, nor was Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk. However, Johnson's car was seen parked outside the house.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Engagement Party

"It was a very laid back vibe with friends and neighbors dropping by in the afternoon," the source said. "Some people walked over in the rain and nobody seemed to care. They had a mariachi band and a taco cart."

 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin's Birthday Party

Backgrid

"Chris was in a great mood," the insider added. "He was bouncing around and very energetic."

Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White was also photographed arriving at the bash, carrying a baby carrier. His girlfriend Addison Timlin gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, in October. Johnson is her godmother.

Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Chris Martin's Birthday Party

Backgrid

Paltrow and Martin, who share two children, famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 after more than 10 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in 2016. Paltrow, who remarried in September, and Martin have remained friends since their split.

Falchuk celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday, a day before Martin. Paltrow also paid tribute to her husband, who has two kids from a previous marriage, on his special day, with a selfie of the two.

"It's your birthday, but it's really feels like you are the gift," she wrote. "Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you. You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can't. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much."

