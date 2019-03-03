Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima's Divorce Party With Her New Boyfriend

Larissa Dos Santos Lima brought a special piece of arm candy to her divorce party on Saturday night.

The 90 Day Fiancé star celebrated with some friends at the Las Vegas strip club Crazy Horse 3 just one day after her ex-husband Colt Johnson had a similar get together with his pals.

Unlike Colt, however, Larissa brought along her new significant other, despite earlier posts on her Instagram that she would take her time to shield him from her Instagram followers. But on Tuesday, Larissa finally showed his face to the world gushed about him to her fans.

About a week before that, she described her new beau in an Instagram Q&A and shared some minor details about him that helped paint a bigger picture of who he is before the big reveal.

"He is like a dream," she told her fans.