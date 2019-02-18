There's a new man in Larissa Dos Santos Lima's life!

The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed on Instagram that she's quite smitten, but she has yet to publicly reveal his identity. A 90 Day Fiancé fan page posted screenshots from Larissa's recent Instagram Q&A, where she discussed some details about her beau, including some physical descriptors.

One fan congratulated the reality TV star on her "major upgrade." She replied, "Thank you. He is like a dream."

She also said he is "very private and not into social media," so his introduction on her social media pages may take a bit. "I'll try to keep him out of public eyes for a while," she added.

In another response, Larissa revealed he's 26-years-old, "but more mature than 40."

Her mystery man apparently brought her flowers for Valentine's Day and has blue eyes "like Sinatra."

Plus, he's Italian!