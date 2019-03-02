90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Has a Divorce Party at Strip Club After Larissa Split

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson is celebrating the single life again, partying with strippers during his first visit to a gentlemen's club.

The reality star hosted a divorce party at the upscale Crazy Horse 3 strip club in Las Vegas on Friday, a month and a half after he filed papers to end his seven-month marriage to co-star Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Johnson arrived at the venue dressed in all black and carrying a bouquet of roses for the winner of the "Win a Date with Colt Johnson" social media contest, Samantha Harris. He said it was his first time at a gentlemen's club, adding, "This is one of the best nights of my life."