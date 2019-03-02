Travis Scott Deletes Instagram Account After Denying He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account, two days after rumors claimed he allegedly cheated on Kylie Jenner, which he denied.

The 26-year-old rapper, who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, has not explained why he left the social network.

On Thursday, he had tweeted that he was unable to perform his show in Buffalo, New York because he was "under the weather." TMZ reported that he was not really sick but had rather gotten into a recent argument with Kylie, who accused him of cheating on her. His rep later said the rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating and insists there was no fight between the pair. The rep reiterated that Travis canceled his show because of illness.

Following the rumors, multiple fans took to social media to criticize Travis of allegedly cheating on Kylie.

Meanwhile, Travis' Twitter page remains active.