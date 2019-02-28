The Jonas Brothers Are Back and Better Than Ever With New Song ''Sucker''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 9:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jonas Brothers

Courtesy of Republic Records

We're a "Sucker" for a good Jonas Brothers song.

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. KevinNick and Joe Jonas are finally getting the gang back together again. The brothers made the announcement on Thursday afternoon by revealing that they will be taking over the Late Late Show With James Corden in honor of their return to the music scene

And now they are ramping up the excitement even more by releasing their new single "Sucker." The new bop is an upbeat song about being head over heels in love with someone, with lyrics like, "It's true I'm a sucker for you."

And to make this music video even sweeter, each of the brothers' significant others make cameo appearances! Priyanka ChopraDanielle Jonas and Sophie Turnerall pop up in "Sucker" to show their guys some TLC. 

Photos

Jonas Brothers Through the Years

Fans began to suspect that Nick, Joe and Kevin had a project brewing when the band's Instagram and Twitter pages were randomly reactivated in 2018. 

However, Nick made sure to shut down the rumors of a reunion when he stopped for a chat with E! News' Ryan Seacrestat the 2018 Grammys. "We hung out for a weekend all together then I guess our Instagram is restarted or reopened. But I can tell you there's no reunion planned, but I can never say never. You never know what's going to happen," Nick said of the speculation.

Now that the band is officially back together again, they are going all in on the reunion. Fans have plenty of appearances to look forward to with the guys taking part in James Corden's hilarious "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and a brand new episode of Carpool Karaoke

Until then, get your fill on the JoBros by watching their new music video!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jonas Brothers , Music , Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jonas Brothers, White House Correspondent's Dinner After Party, 2008

Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song in 5 Years: Look Back at the Band's Beginnings

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

All the Signs the Jonas Brothers Were Headed for a Reunion

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Releases New Music: Listen to "I Can't Get Enough" Here

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song 5 Years After Split: Watch Them Perform "Sucker"

Dan Reynolds

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Reveals How Hateful Criticism Contributed to His Depression

Avril Lavigne Wrote Her New Album Sick in Bed With Lyme Disease

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reveals the Songs That Helped Her Heal After "Bad Breakups"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.