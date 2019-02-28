Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song in 5 Years: Look Back at the Band's Beginnings

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 12:23 PM
The most exciting news of the day on Thursday was the long-rumored reunion of the Jonas Brothers!
Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have come a long way in the five years since they announced their split; Nick is a solo artist, Joe performs with a new band, DNCE, and Kevin is busy with his real estate ventures. Kevin is also a married father of two! And Nick is also married! And Joe is engaged!
Despite their breakup as a music trio, the three remained close; after all, they are family. They all attended Joe and Sophie Turner's engagement party in 2017 and flew to India for Nick and Priyanka Chopra's wedding in December.
On Thursday, the Jonas Brothers announced they had reunited and will release on Friday a new single, "Sucker." They perform the track with James Corden on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment. A sneak peek was released on Thursday. The group will appear on the show for a week, starting on Monday.
Check out the Jonas Brothers' beginnings and see their journey over the years.
The Jonas Brothers perform at the American Music Awards.
They are so excited to be there!
The Jonas Brothers appear on MTV's Total Request Live. Ah the nostalgia!
With a few hit singles under their belt, the Jonas Brothers celebrate their success at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The Jonas Brothers appear onstage with Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus at the City of Hope Benefit Concert at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.
The boys pose with Demi Lovato, their co-star in the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel.
The boys look sharp at the premiere of their Disney Channel Original Movie.
Our little guys are all grown up!
They no longer look like they're playing dress-up with those coy looks and stylish suits! The trio was nominated for their first Grammy Award, Best New Artist, but lost to Adele.
Nick apparently didn't get the message to wear black, but you gotta love him anyway!
It looks like the brothers walked straight out of the pages of Esquire magazine! (Pictured: The boys attend the Concert For Hope at the Gibson Ampitheatre in Universal City, California.)
Mixing and mingling with taste-makers in Hollywood. Just another day in the life of the Jonas Brothers! (Pictured: The boys appear with Kim Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne, and Danielle Jonas at E!'s 2012 Upfront event in New York City.)
The group breaks up. In 2016, Nick said on Watch What Happens Live, "It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while. I mean we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour...We're good now. I have a beautiful niece. My brother has a family. Joe's band DNCE is doing very well. It's good for everybody and it's good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while."
The brothers may have broken up as a musical trio, but they're still family! Come on.
The trio, and younger brother Frankie Jonas, attended the multiple wedding festivities in India!
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reunite for a new single, "Sucker," which they perform with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.
