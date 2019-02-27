Brie Larson Is Our Fashion Hero! See Her Best Looks Before Becoming Captain Marvel

Not all heroes wear capes on the red carpet!

The countdown is officially on for the release of Captain Marvel where Brie Larson will take center stage in the lead role.

Before the film hits theatres on March 8, the stars of Marvel's latest flick are celebrating with premieres all around the world.

On Wednesday evening, the cast traveled to London where Brie stepped out in a stunning blue gown that included cut-outs at the sides and glittering gold draping.

Despite an epic train that matched the blue carpet perfectly, Brie still posed for selfies with fans and teased the upcoming movie with members of the press.

Tuesday's look comes after Brie attended the 2019 Oscars in a sexy silver high-neck dress by Celine. She completed her look with Chanel Fine jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Soon after, she stepped out at the Vanity Fair Oscars party where she wore a red Celine dress. Ultimately, it's just a taste of the epic red carpet looks Brie has pulled off in recent years.

Take a look at just some of Brie's award-winning stylish looks in our gallery below.

Brie Larson, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Red Hot

After the show is the after party! While stepping out for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Brie wowed in a Celine dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Chanel jewelry. 

Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bling Bling

While attending the 2019 Oscars, the Captain Marvel star's hairstyle was created by Moroccanoil celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. 

Brie Larson, Rodarte, 2019 Fashion Week, Los Angeles

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Giving Joy

While attending the Rodarte show at Los Angeles Fashion Week, Brie looked pretty in pink thanks to her dress. 

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Go Red

The actress used her custom red Oscar de la Renta dress to support International Women's Day at the LA premiere of "Kong: Skull Island."

Brie Larson

Gavan/Getty Images

Head Turner

Heads turned as Brie posed for pictures in Ralph and Russo at the London premiere of Kong: Skull Island.

Brie Larson, 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gorgeous in Green

Brie celebrated at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party in this beautiful emerald green Ralph and Russo number.

Brie Larson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Old Hollywood Glam

Brie mastered the Old Hollywood glam look at the 2017 Academy Awards in Oscar de la Renta. 

Brie Larson, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sleek and Sexy

The actress walked the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a Jason Wu gown. 

Brie Larson, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Lady in Red

Brie kept it very classic in this red Rodarte dress at the 2017 Golden Globes. 

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beautiful in Blue

This elegant and soft Gucci dress is a true show stopper, with a pop of leg for an added touch.

Brie Larson, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Silver Surfer

Brie channeled futuristic vibes in this sequined tiered Proenza Schouler dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Brie Larson, Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eyes on the Prize

All eyes on Brie's (admittedly odd yet peculiarly stunning) skirt! Brie looked awfully pretty in this pink Emilia Wickstead two piece at the 2016 Academy Awards nominee luncheon.

Brie Larson, Style File, Versace

John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Knotty in Blue

Brie opted for a daring Atelier Versace gown at the 2016 SAG Awards. The asymmetrical cutouts and silver knotted waistline cinch work were a pretty stiff bet on her part, but the billowing dress was anything but. 

Brie Larson, Style File

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Blossoming

Brie looked understated yet glam in Gucci at the 2016 AFI Awards. 

Brie Larson, SAG Prediction

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for PSIFF

Room to Wu

The actress gleamed in this green jewel-toned Jason Wu dress at the 2016 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Festival Awards Gala.

Brie Larson, Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Golden Indeed

Brie brought home the gold in Calvin Klein Collection at the 2016 Golden Globes, in more ways than one. 

Brie Larson, Style File

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Fine Print

Brie looked far from boring in this multi-printed Giambattista Valli dress on 2015 National Board of Review Gala black carpet. 

Brie Larson, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

BBD

Brie stunned in Dolce & Gabbana the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party. 

Governors Awards, Brie Larson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Red Hot!

Brie's fiery rouge frock clung to her svelte curves like only a Calvin Klein dress would at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards in 2015. 

Brie Larson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bedazzled Brie

Brie looked chic in Miu Miu at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Brie Larson, SAG Predictions

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Off the Shoulder

Brie ravished in Rodarte at The Gambler New York premiere in 2015. 

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Gilded Goddess

The actress glimmered in gold Oscar de la Renta at the 2015 HFPA Annual Grants Banquet.

Brie Larson, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Cool in Canary

Brie, and Prada, brought a teeming dose of edge at the 2015 MET Gala. 

Brie Larson

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Scoop Neck Sweetheart

The actress provided a mere taste of her now far honed sartorial habits in Prada at the Begin Again premiere in 2015. 

Brie Larson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Simply Chic

Brie opted for a simple yet tailored black Maison Martin Margiela frock at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2014. 

Mark your calendars! Captain Marvel hits theatres everywhere on March 8. 

