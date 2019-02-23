Aubrey Plaza and More Showcase Chic Styles on 2019 Independent Film Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 2:09 PM

There's just one more major carpet to unroll before the 2019 Oscars...get ready for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Host Aubrey Plaza, and nominees Regina King and Glenn Close have arrived at the annual ceremony, traditionally held before the Academy Awards, honoring the best in independent film.

Plaza looked chic in a black spaghetti strap sheath gown with silver piping. King wore a sleeveless, plunging maroon knee-length dress. Close arrived in a metallic purple pantsuit.

The event, sponsored by Fiji Water, airs on IFC on Saturday, a day before the Oscars.

Presenters include Amanda SeyfriedTaraji P. HensonSterling K. BrownArmie HammerFinn Wolfhard and Viggo Mortensen.

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

See photos of celebrities arriving at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards.

Aubrey Plaza, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

The host wows in a spaghetti strap black gown.

Regina King, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Regina King

The actress, who is nominated for Support the Girls, is all smiles.

Richard E. Grant, Olivia Grant, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Richard E. Grant and Olivia Grant

The actor, nominated for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, poses with his daughter.

Aisha Tyler, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aisha Tyler

The star debuts a chic style.

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz

The actress showcases a black plunging look.

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

The actor, nominated for his role in BlacKkKlansman, appears with his wife.

Finn Wolfhard, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Finn Wolfhard

The Stranger Things star is all grown up!

Molly Shannon, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Shannon

The actress is all smiles.

Tilda Swinton, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

The actress strikes a pose.

Jon Hamm, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jon Hamm

The Mad Men star looks as dapper as ever.

Marisa Tomei, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei

The actress turns heads with this eclectic look.

Lala Kent, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lala Kent

The Vanderpump Rules star showcases a daring look.

John Cho, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Cho

The actor, nominated for his role in Searching, strikes a pose.

Cedric the Entertainer, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cedric the Entertainer

The actor and comedian strikes a pose.

Glenn Close, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glenn Close

The nominee showcases a metallic purple pantsuit, and is accompanied by a furry friend.

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

The This Is Us star arrives with his wife.

Other nominees include Joaquin PhoenixAdam Driver, and Richard E. Grant.

Close, Driver and Grant are also nominated for Oscars this year.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

