E!'s True Hollywood Story Is Back! Watch the First New Promo

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:15 PM
"Have we got stories for you!"
E!'s epic investigative series True Hollywood Story is returning this year to tackle new Tinseltown topics and now we've finally gotten our eyes on the first new promo, which previews some pretty powerful pop culture phenomena.
"Hip-hop sexism, Kim Kardashian West, Hollywood's secret societies, meds that kill" and "Hollywood curses" are all covered in the brand new teaser.
"The legendary series returns soon," the clip teases. "True is trending."
E! announced back in May 2018 that THS would be making a highly anticipated comeback. This season, each documentary will take a look at either a person, headline or topic and focus on the people and moments that were integral in shifting our culture. Past seasons have covered everything from the life and career of Macaulay Culkin to the murder trial of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.
True Hollywood Story began it's original run back in 1996.
Get excited, true crime and pop culture fans alike!
