Why Sex and the City Wasn't Supposed to End the Way It Did and Other Secrets About the HBO Hit's Finale That You Probably Forgot

We couldn't help but wonder, is everyone else freaking out over the fact that it's been 15 years since Sex and the City aired its last new episode?

In the decade and a half since Big went to Paris to get our girl Carrie Bradshaw in the series finale of the groundbreaking HBO comedy, there's been no shortage of SATC content. We're talking, of course, about the two feature films—one, a hit; the other, less so—and, perhaps more importantly, the drama surrounding the reason why we'll never, ever get a third one. And while the real-life feuding amongst the women who played one of TV's most iconic friend quartets would have Carrie and Samantha shaking their heads, the fact that not everyone got along all the time is hardly the only revelation that's come to light since the show signed off after six satisfying seasons.

Take, for instance, that unforgettable happy ending when Big (Chris Noth), encouraged by the women who hadn't always been his biggest fan, jets off to the City of Light to rescue a miserable Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) after she'd chosen to follow the Russian (Mikhail Baryshnikov) there to tell her that she was "the one." If the show's creator Darren Star, who based the series on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name, had stuck around to see the series to its completion, it never would've happened.