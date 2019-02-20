Everything We Know About the Drama Between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

As for how the Good American founder learned of the scandal, a source tells E! News, "Khloe first started hearing things on Monday. She wasn't sure if it was true and started to ask around. She knew it had happened for sure on Tuesday."

The Kardashian family, who became very close with Jordyn over the years because of her friendship with Kylie, is said to be writing her off. Kylie, however, seems to be having a hard time with the situation.

"Kylie is having a very difficult time. She is devastated and emotional," the insider shares with E! News. "She doesn't want to believe this could have happened. She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself. She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused."

"Jordyn has been another sister to her and has been by her side at all times," the source says. "She can't imagine life without her."