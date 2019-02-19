From Miley Cyrus to Troye Sivan, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Is Stacked With Celebrity Judges

Fresh off the shocking RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars finale comes…RuPaul's Drag Race season 11! The new trailer and A-list guest judge line-up is here and E! News has all the tea for you.

In addition to the previously announced premiere featuring guest Miley Cyrus, famous faces popping up during season 11 include Troye Sivan, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, Tony Hale, Gina Rodriguez, Wanda Sykes, Adam Rippon and Tiffany Pollard aka New York.

Cyrus kicks things off in the Thursday, Feb. 28 premiere on VH1. "You just feel like someone you want to get to know as a person, and that's who a star is," Cyrus tells a contestant in the trailer below.