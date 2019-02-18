Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Were Twinning at Writers Guild Awards 2019

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 7:49 AM
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
As if we needed another reason to love Emily Bluntand husband John Krasinski...
The 35-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor looked absolutely adorable together in corresponding tuxedo outfits at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Krasinski had been nominated for co-writing the original screenplay of their film A Quiet Place but lost to Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade.
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won Best Adapted Screenplay for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, while the writers of the shows The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also won Writers Guild Awards. Check out a full list of winners.
Noam Galai/WireImage
The married couple steps out in tuxedos.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The host showcases a red hot look.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA
The SNL alum is all smiles.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA
The comedienne showcases a sexy style.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA
The actress strikes a pose.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Sopranos alum wears a shimmering color-block dress.
Comedienne and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti hosted the ceremony. Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Tony Hale, Alison Brie, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata and Topher Grace presented awards.
Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for co-writing the adapted screenplay of his film A Star Is Born, was all smiles after the show, despite not winning an award. He was spotted posing for photos with fans before heading out.
A Star Is Born is also nominated for several Oscars. The 2019 Oscars ceremony takes place on February 24.
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p
