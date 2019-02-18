Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Were Twinning at Writers Guild Awards 2019

As if we needed another reason to love Emily Bluntand husband John Krasinski...

The 35-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor looked absolutely adorable together in corresponding tuxedo outfits at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Krasinski had been nominated for co-writing the original screenplay of their film A Quiet Place but lost to Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade.

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won Best Adapted Screenplay for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, while the writers of the shows The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also won Writers Guild Awards. Check out a full list of winners.