Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Were Twinning at Writers Guild Awards 2019

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 7:49 AM

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

As if we needed another reason to love Emily Bluntand husband John Krasinski...

The 35-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor looked absolutely adorable together in corresponding tuxedo outfits at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Krasinski had been nominated for co-writing the original screenplay of their film A Quiet Place but lost to Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade.

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won Best Adapted Screenplay for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, while the writers of the shows The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also won Writers Guild Awards. Check out a full list of winners.

Photos

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

See more photos of stars at the Writers Guild Awards:

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Noam Galai/WireImage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The married couple steps out in tuxedos.

Chelsea Peretti, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chelsea Peretti

The host showcases a red hot look.

Sasheer Zamata, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA

Sasheer Zamata

The SNL alum is all smiles.

Sarah Silverman, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA

Sarah Silverman

The comedienne showcases a sexy style.

Rachel Bloom, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA

Rachel Bloom

The actress strikes a pose.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Writers Guild Awards 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The Sopranos alum wears a shimmering color-block dress.

Comedienne and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti hosted the ceremony. Sarah SilvermanJane LynchTony HaleAlison Brie, comedian Sebastian ManiscalcoSNL alum Sasheer Zamata and Topher Grace presented awards.

Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for co-writing the adapted screenplay of his film A Star Is Born, was all smiles after the show, despite not winning an award. He was spotted posing for photos with fans before heading out.

A Star Is Born is also nominated for several Oscars. The 2019 Oscars ceremony takes place on February 24.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

