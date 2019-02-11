Miley Cyrus Makes Cheeky Comment About "Hunky Husband" Liam Hemsworth as He Recovers From Kidney Stones

Miley Cyrus can't stop, won't stop looking extremely fashionable this week at a number of public events.

The 26-year-old attended the Isn't It Romantic premiere in lieu of her husband Liam Hemsworth, who stars in the film alongside Rebel Wilson Priyanka Chopra, Adam DeVine, Tom Ellis and Betty Gilpin. Cyrus looked stunning in a red floor-length Maison Valentino gown. Just when it seemed like her 2019 Grammys look was the best of the best, the Valentino gown proved to be the cherry on top of an unstoppable 24 hours.

She arrived at the premiere sans husband, just like the Grammys on Sunday. Sources told E! News that the Australian got sick as he promoted the new film and was currently suffering from kidney stones. He didn't appear at a press junket on Sunday, and Wilson told Extra in an interview, "He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine."

According to the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer, Hemsworth is currently "recovering."