Nicki Minaj Says She Was ''Bullied Into Staying Quiet'' Over Years of Grammys Snubs

Onika Tanya Maraj has spoken!

Nicki Minaj isn't holding back on Twitter, especially after revealing she's been "bullied" by the Recording Academy and has kept "quiet for 7 years out of fear."

The "Chun-Li" rapper tweeted she "pissed off" Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys Executive Producer.

If his name sounds familiar, it's because Ariana Grande recently called him out on Twitter when she explained she was "stifled" by him and therefore wouldn't perform at the 2019 Grammys.

It seems Minaj is taking a cue from the "7 Rings" star's book, because she's ready to speak her truth.

"I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN," the 36-year-old rapper wrote in her post.

"I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I'll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth."

Closing her statement, she said, "Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night."