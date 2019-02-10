Cardi B and Offset Share Major PDA Moment on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

  By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:18 PM

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Did Cardi B and Offset just give us a hint about their relationship status?

Cardi stunned everyone watching on TV and at the show when she arrived in a jaw-dropping and iconic Thierry Mulger 1995 Fall Couture get-up that evoked a bit of Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting. She and the Migos rapper held hands on the carpet and at one point, put their tongues together while posing for a photo.

So does this mean they've officially "worked things out?"

Offset totally let his wife shine and have her moment on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys. He donned a black coat and ruffled white shirt, which looked tame compared to Cardi. Perhaps that's exactly how they wanted to do it.

Cardi and Offset reunited in Atlanta last weekend at the Super Bowl and were seen partying together, but there was no blatant PDA on their part.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

In December, the Invasion of Privacy artist announced in an Instagram video that she and her husband of one year were splitting up. Offset went to great lengths to win her back, including showing up at one of her concerts and surprising her with a cake and a floral arrangement that said "Take Me Back Cardi."

Offset and Cardi share 7-month-told Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cardi is nominated for 5 Grammys tonight, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Record of the Year.

The rapper will also perform during the show tonight. If her red carpet look is any indication, we know she won't disappoint.

Stay up-to-date with the entire list of Grammy winners here!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

