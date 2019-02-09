Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have a Pre-Grammys Party Date Night After 2-Year Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are heating up 2019 Grammys weekend!

On Friday, almost a week after they celebrated two years of dating, the couple attended L.A. Reid and Hitco Entertainment's pre-Grammys party. The bash was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Wolfgang Puck provided the food and Casamigos provided the drinks.

J.Lo and A-Rod arrived around 10:30 p.m. The singer and actress wore a sequined, striped crop top and matching high waisted pants, paired with a fur cover up and a diamond encrusted emerald ring on the middle finger of her left hand. Reid and wife Erica Reid greeted the two at the door and he escorted the couple to the bar. A-Rod and J.Lo made there way there, with their arms linked. A-Rod ordered a cocktail, while J.Lo stuck to soda water with a lime.

The two were later spotted sitting on a couch near Larsa Pippen, who came over and hugged Lopez. She chatted for a bit with Pippen as well as with Diplo.

J.Lo and A-Rod spent some time cuddling up to each other, with her arm around his shoulder, and whispering back and forth. They later made their way into another room, where they spent time talking in a quiet corner.