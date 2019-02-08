Taylor Swift's Grammy Evolution: A Look Back at Her Award Show Style

Can you believe the 2019 Grammys are this weekend?!

That's right, in just a few days the world will watch as Alicia Keys takes the stage to host the annual music ceremony in Los Angeles. Among the artists nominated at the award show this year are Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. And, while the "End Game" singer's record-selling album reputation received a nod from the Recording Academy, E! News has learned that she'll be unable to attend Sunday's ceremony due to her Cats filming schedule. T.Swift has been in London in recent weeks working on the highly-anticipated project.

So, while we won't be seeing Swift in the audience at the ceremony, we still have her past Grammy appearances to look back on!