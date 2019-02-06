See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 11:28 AM
Well, it looks like winter is definitely here for the fine people of Westeros. HBO has released the first 14 images of the final season of Game of Thrones. From the looks of the new pictures, everybody is still in one piece...for now.
Details about the final season are being kept under wraps, as per usual, but we can tell you this: the six-episode final season kicks off Sunday, April 14. And, well, you might not be satisfied with the ending.
"I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied," Maisie Williams recently told Sky News about the series ending. "No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it."
Williams' statements align with what Kit Harington has been saying about the end of the series.
"It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that'," Harington said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it."
See the new images below.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham is Davos Seaworth.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya STark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner returns as Sansa Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Gwendoline Christie is Brienne of Tarth.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Conleth Hill returns as Varys.
Need more than these images? How about a teaser?
The final season of Game of Thrones begins on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
