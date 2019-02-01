Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shades Drake and the Grammys in "Hard White" Music Video

Another Friday, another music video throwing shade.

Nicki Minaj's music video for her Queen track, "Hard White," officially dropped on Friday and, as to be expected, it immediately got the Internet chattering, decoding and collecting any possibly shady moments to further dissect.

Perhaps the easiest to miss was what appeared to be a shot taken at Drake in the form of a scorpion in pieces. Not to fret, eagle-eyed fans honed in on the split-second imagery (blink and you can miss the two quick shots) and spilled the tea on Twitter.