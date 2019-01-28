Pete Davidson Jokes About Rehab and Being "So Lame" in High School

Live from the Sundance Film Festival, it's Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live comedian sat down alongside close friend Machine Gun Kelly as well as Jon Cryer, Griffin Gluck and other co-stars of his upcoming film Big Time Adolescence as a part of Variety's Studio at the film festival. The movie is making its big-screen debut at Sundance on Monday.

Davidson took center stage during the interview with Variety (he was quite literally in the center of the seating arrangement) and discussed all things related to rehab, filming in Syracuse and his high school reputation. The 25-year-old sipped a bottle of beer during the chat and reminisced on some past experiences he's had in Sundance's hometown.

"I love Park City, Utah because the last time I was here I was in rehab, so it's nice to be on the other side," he said. "It also speaks wonders to your rehab facility."