Bo Peep Is Back With a New Look in Toy Story 4's Teaser

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 11:58 AM

Bo Peep

Disney/Pixar

Bo Peep is back and better than ever!

Disney released a new teaser for Toy Story 4 on Monday. In addition to starring Woody and Buzz, it showcased the sheriff's leading lady, who just so happened to be rocking a new look. That's right! Bo Peep traded in her pink and white polka dot dress for a bright blue jumpsuit and purple cape.

It's been a while since Disney fans have seen the lovable toy. As fans will recall, she was notably absent from Toy Story 3. Her exact whereabouts weren't revealed. Woody just acknowledged the gang had "lost friends along the way" as Andy continued to grow up. 

So, how does she rejoin the crew? Well, the last time fans saw Woody, Buzz and the gang they had found a new home with Bonnie, who was given the toys just before Andy left for college. Now, they have a few new friends, including a craft-project-turned-toy named Forky. Even though he insists he's just a piece of "trash," Forky is taught to embrace being a toy with a little help from Tom Hanks' character. However, things take a turn when Bonnie takes her toys on a road trip, and Woody ends up taking an unexpected detour. Through unlikely circumstances, he reunites with Bo but learns she's not the same toy he once knew. After years of living on her own, Bo has developed an adventurous spirit and lives her life on the open road.

"Bo's taken control of her own destiny," said Josh Cooley, director of Toy Story 4. "While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can't believe that they've found each other again."

Photos

All the Animated Movies Disney Is Remaking as Live-Action Features

So, will Woody and Bo be able to pick up where they left off, or have their perspectives on life as a toy changed? Fans will just have to wait until the film hits theaters to find out.

Annie Potts returns to provide the voice of Bo Peep.

"She is modern, independent, capable and confident," she said of the character. "Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life's ups and downs with grace. I aspire to that."

This wasn't the first sneak peek of the new movie fans have seen. In addition to being introduced to Forky, fans have met two carnival toys named Ducky and Bunny, who are voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

The film hits theaters this summer. Watch the video to see the teaser.

