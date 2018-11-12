At long last, the first trailer for Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 has arrived.

For the fourth installment in the franchise, the studio says, "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called 'Forky' to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

The dreamy teaser trailer features everyone's favorite toys floating through the air, set to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." Midway through it, a frightened Forky screams, "I don't belong here!" The makeshift toy's panicked response sets off a chain reaction, sending the other toys spinning—literally. It also leads some of the older toys to utter their catchphrases from past films, like Woody's "There's a snake in my boot!" and Buzz Lightyear's "To infinity and beyond!"

"I'm not a toy!" Forky screams toward the end. "Ahh!"

"Hey! Hey!" Woody tells the group. "Somebody get him before he pokes an eye out."