Secrets From Andy Cohen's Epic Real Housewives Baby Shower: Who Wasn't Invited, Who Feuded and Who Flirted With John Mayer

Did you feel the Earth shake on Saturday, Jan. 26?

No, it wasn't just you. And no, it wasn't an earthquake. It was something far, far more powerful: It was Real Housewives stars from all across the nation coming together to celebrate their lord and savior, Andy Cohen. Sure, we've seen a few Housewives from different cities come together in the past, and at the time, it felt like a big deal. Sort of like seeing McDonald's and Burger King hanging out together outside of a Wendy's.

"It was the Marvel superheroes all coming together under one roof," Andy, who is expecting his first baby via surrogate, said on John Mayer's Instagram Live talk show, Current Mood, on Sunday night. To which, John Mayer, Andy's BFF, added, "And imagine the Marvel superheroes all come together under one roof and John Mayer also shows up."

But when it comes to the Housewives, John Mayer showing up to rub elbows with some of TV's most dynamic and dramatic women was far from the strangest thing to go down at the history-making event.