Jason Bateman Gives Inspiring Speech at 2019 SAG Awards: "You're Just One Job Away"

Jason Bateman is going home with an award tonight!

Yes, awards season is still going strong especially now that the 2019 SAG Awards are here. Tonight, it's all about the actors celebrating actors.

During Sunday night's show, Hollywood's biggest stars sat with a bated breath as presenters, Laverne Cox and Awkafina, announced the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

It was none other than Bateman for his role on Netflix's Ozark series.

Giving an inspiring speech, he recalls not being offered a lot of roles for a few years, and feels "lucky enough to do this."

"You wonder if you're any good 'cause what we're doing is we're just liars up there, you know, and we're wondering if people are buying it. Everybody is just a job away," he said. "For me it was Arrested development. I am very, very grateful to that show. I just want to say to the people at home and not working as frequently as they want, you're just one job away. You're plenty talented. Hang in there."

Of course, he gave a special shout-out to his wife, Amanda Anka, and two daughters, Francesca Nora Bateman and Maple Sylvie Bateman.

"Without you none of it would be enjoyable and probably wouldn't be possible. So I love you more than I even tell you I do," he sweetly told his family. "I'll be home for kisses so don't go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint. I'm going to come give you yours in about five minutes."