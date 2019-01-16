Pregnant Meghan Markle Reacts to Being Called a "Fat Lady" Like a Pro

Uh...ha ha ha?

It seems even royals aren't immune from awkward comments. Such was the case on Wednesday when Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle paid a visit to one of her four new patronages, Mayhew, an animal welfare organization that uses public donations to improve the lives of dogs, cats and people locally and internationally. It is a fitting choice for the duchess, who is a rescue dog owner.

Stepping out in London, the expectant royal donned a chic monochromatic look consisting of an Emporio Armani cashmere coat layered over an H&M MAMA maternity beige knit dress and finished with Manolo Blahnik slingback nude heels and a Stella McCartney beige tote. Needless to say, it was expectedly chic all the way.

Once inside, the future mama met with volunteers and those impacted by Mayhew's work. However, there was one comment that caught the internet off guard.