HGTV's Drew Scott Hints He and Wife Linda Phan Will Be "Having Kids Soon"

First comes love, then comes marriage, but is Drew Scott getting ready for that baby carriage?

The Property Brothers star recently hinted he and his wife Linda Phan have babies on the brain.

Over the weekend, Joanna Gaines posted a picture of her 6-month-old baby boy Crew Gaines sleeping in a striped onesie.

"I think it's time for the next size up," the former Fixer Upper star wrote alongside the snapshot.

Scott then suggested he'd be willing to take the baby clothes off of her hands.

"We'll be having kids soon, so I'll hit you up for hand me downs," he wrote in the comments section along with two smiley face emojis.

After making the comment, several HGTV fans expressed their excitement.

"@mrdrewscott you'd make a great dad," wrote on follower.

"Holy smokes!!!" wrote another. "I can't wait to see you and Linda as parents."