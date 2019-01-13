HGTV's Drew Scott Hints He and Wife Linda Phan Will Be "Having Kids Soon"

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 10:46 AM
First comes love, then comes marriage, but is Drew Scott getting ready for that baby carriage?
The Property Brothers star recently hinted he and his wife Linda Phan have babies on the brain.
Over the weekend, Joanna Gaines posted a picture of her 6-month-old baby boy Crew Gaines sleeping in a striped onesie.
"I think it's time for the next size up," the former Fixer Upper star wrote alongside the snapshot.
Scott then suggested he'd be willing to take the baby clothes off of her hands.
"We'll be having kids soon, so I'll hit you up for hand me downs," he wrote in the comments section along with two smiley face emojis.
After making the comment, several HGTV fans expressed their excitement.
"@mrdrewscott you'd make a great dad," wrote on follower.
"Holy smokes!!!" wrote another. "I can't wait to see you and Linda as parents."
Scott and Phan tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy back in May.
"I'm Scottish, so originally we were thinking, 'What about a castle in Scotland?'" the Dancing With the Stars finalist previously told E! News. "But we wanted to get married in April or May and in reality it's still too cold. We want to get away for a week with family and friends, we wanted somewhere warm enough where we could have some beach time and whatnot and in Scotland you just can't trust the rain. So, we decided where else, where is it warmer in Europe? And Italy definitely is warmer and so I love the fact that we get to hang out with family and friends, that's the big thing for us."
The two then enjoyed a honeymoon in Ecuador, where they worked with the WE Charity and helped build local communities.
However, the two seemed excited about starting a family in the future.
"We're excited to have kids," the relator told People in May. "I think Linda and I will be great parents, and we're excited to start that chapter of our lives."
We're sure Jonathan Scott could build a sweet nursery when that time comes.
