Get Your First Look at FX's Star-Studded Fosse/Verdon

Sure, new footage of Game of Thrones debuted during the 2019 Golden Globes, but so did a trailer for what's sure to be another major TV hit this year: Fosse/Verdon.

The first teaser trailer for FX's star-studded series about legendary choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams) debuted during the ceremony and is the perfect teaser for a show about Bob Fosse. See it above.

The series has Lin-Manuel Miranda on board as executive producer and Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson as showrunner. Levenson also penned the pilot. Nicole Fosse, daughter of Fosse and Verdon, is also attached to the project as a co-executive producer.