You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Other stars who appeared in films and TV shows together also attended the ceremony, although it is unclear if they interacted. They include:

Stiller, Rami Malek and Dick Van Dyke: The three starred in Night at the Museum movies together. Stiller directed Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Malek was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to his best-known movie, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. At the Golden Globes, he and co-star Blunt appeared onstage together.

Adam Driver and Harrison Ford: It would be a real tearjerker if they interacted...the two played Kylo Ren and dad Han Solo in Star Wars Episode VI: The Force Awakens, and let's just say things didn't go so great between the two characters. Driver was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in BlacKkKlansman. Ford presented an award.

Driver and Laura Dern: The two starred together in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. While they did not share any scenes in person, they did appear together at premieres and other press events for the film. Dern was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Tale.

Amy Adams, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper: They all starred in the 2013 film American Hustle. Adams and Bale reunited in the movie Vice, which earned them both individual 2019 Golden Globe nominations. Bale won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in the film. Cooper was nominated for directing and starring in A Star Is Born.

Cooper and Emma Stone: They co-starred in the 2015 film Aloha—and during the Golden Globes ceremony, the actress jokingly but loudly apologized for that movie, which drew controversy. This year, she was nominated for the movie The Favourite.

Stone and Patricia Clarkson: The two played mother and daughter in the 2010 comedy film Easy A. Clarkson won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Sharp Objects.

Steve Carell and Jim Carrey: Carell presented an award to Carol Burnett, while the latter actor, who appeared with him in Bruce Almighty, was nominated for his role in Showtime's Kidding.

Carell and John Krasinski: Everyone wants to see an Office reunion! Krasinski accompanied his wife Blunt at the awards.