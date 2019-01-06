You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:49 PM

Reunited and it feels so good!

Amid all the glitz and glamour at the 2019 Golden Globes, several actors and actresses reunited with co-stars who worked with them years ago.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas, who starred together in the 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro and its sequel, presented an award together onstage. The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Genius: Picasso. In addition to being a presenter, the actress attended the show to support husband Michael Douglas, who won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in The Kominsky Method.

And there was a reunion of the "Emilys": Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt had a mini A Devil Wears Prada reunion; they sat near each other at the Beverly Hilton ballroom. The two had the chance to appear together onstage as well; Hathaway later presented the award for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Blunt was nominated in that category for Mary Poppins Returns. The award went to The Favourite's Olivia Colman.

Stars Who Brought Their Families to 2019 Golden Globes

See pics of the cast reunions at the 2019 Golden Globes below. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Antonio Banderas, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas

Did they reunite? Yes! Be still our beating hearts! The Mask of Zorro couple reunited onstage to present an award.

Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, 2019 Golden Globes

NBC

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway

Did they reunite? Yes! If you blinked, you may missed the Devil Wears Prada stars sitting near each other. The two were also spotted chatting elsewhere at the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, 2019 Golden Globes

NBC

Glenn Close and Michael Douglas

Did they reunite? Yes! The Fatal Attraction co-stars reunited at the ceremony. They exchanged a kiss as she made her way onstage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in The Wife. Earlier, Douglas won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in The Kominsky Method.

Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The cast of Black Panther

Did they reunite? Yes! Stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'oRyan Coogler and Danai Gurira were all smiles on the red carpet.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga,76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

He directed and starred with her in A Star Is Born, which was nominated for  Best Motion Picture — Drama. The two, who were also nominated for their roles, appeared onstage together. Gaga won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the film's track "Shallow."

Patricia Arquette, Ben Stiller, 2019 Golden Globes

NBC

Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette

Did they reunite? Yes! The director and actor, who directed the actress in the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, handed her the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The two go way back. They also co-starred in the 1996 comedy movie Flirting with Disaster.

Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Show

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

The cast of The Favourite

Did they reunite? Yes! Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz appeared onstage.

Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Getty Images/HFPA

Adam Driver and Harrison Ford

Did they reunite? Maybe: It would be a real tearjerker if they interacted...the two played Kylo Ren and dad Han Solo in Star Wars Episode VI: The Force Awakens, and let's just say things didn't go so great between the two characters. Driver was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in BlacKkKlansman. Ford presented an award.

 

Adam Driver, Laura Dern, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

HFPA

Adam Driver and Laura Dern

Did they reunite? Maybe: The two starred together in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. While they did not share any scenes in person, they did appear together at premieres and other press events for the film. Dern was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Tale.

Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

HFPA/Getty Images

Amy Adams, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper

Did they reunite? Maybe: They all starred in the 2013 film American Hustle. Adams and Bale reunited in the movie Vice, which earned them both individual 2019 Golden Globe nominations. Bale won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in the film. Cooper was nominated for directing and starring in A Star Is Born.

Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone

Did they reunite? Maybe: They co-starred in the 2015 film Aloha—and during the Golden Globes ceremony, the actress jokingly but loudly apologized for that movie, which drew controversy. This year, she was nominated for the movie The Favourite.

Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer

Did they reunite? Maybe: The two starred together in the 2011 film The Help. Spencer, who won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role, attended the 2019 Golden Globes as a celebrity guest.

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions, Patricia Clarkson

Steve Granitz/WireImage; NBC

Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson

Did they reunite? Maybe: The two played mother and daughter in the 2010 comedy film Easy A. Clarkson won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Sharp Objects.

John Krasinski, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Steve Carrell

Steve Granitz/WireImage; NBC

Steve Carell and John Krasinski

Did they reunite? Maybe: Everyone wants to see an Office reunion! Krasinski accompanied his wife Blunt at the awards.

Jim Carrey, Golden Globe 2019, Steve Carrell

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; NBC

Steve Carell and Jim Carrey

Did they reunite? Maybe: Carell presented an award to Carol Burnett, while the latter actor, who appeared with him in Bruce Almighty, was nominated for his role in Showtime's Kidding.

Ben Stiller, Rami Malek, Dick Van Dyke, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Getty Images

Ben Stiller, Rami Malek and Dick Van Dyke

Did they reunite? Maybe: The three starred in Night at the Museum movies together. Stiller directed Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Malek won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to his best-known movie, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. At the Golden Globes, he and co-star Blunt appeared onstage together.

Other stars who appeared in films and TV shows together also attended the ceremony, although it is unclear if they interacted. They include:

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony aired live on NBC on Sunday, January 6. Check out a full list of winners.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

