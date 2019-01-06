Kate Middleton Kicks Off the New Year in Blue for Church With Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton doesn't always rock a hair accessory, but when she does, expect it to be on point.

The Duchess of Cambridge once again proved her fascinator stripes when she stepped out on Sunday for church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with husband Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II, the trio's first public appearance of 2019.

The royal mother of three donned a beautiful blue shade for the occasion, sporting a Catherine Walker coat she previously wore in Norway while pregnant with Prince Louis last February. Underneath, it appears Middleton selected a polka dot dress.

She completed the look with navy Prada pumps, a Jimmy Choo clutch and a matching headband, reportedly a Jane Taylor design.