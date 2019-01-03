Watch Kristen Bell Gush Over Veronica Mars in Her First-Ever E! News Interview

Kristen Bell is a Golden Globe nominee!

The actress has been nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe award at this weekend's ceremony for her outstanding work in The Good Place. And as we all gear up to watch the award show on Sunday, E! News has found a very special video to celebrate. In honor of Bell's Golden Globe nomination, we're dedicating this #ThrowbackThursday to the actress with a look back at her first-ever E! News interview.

In the 2004 interview, Bell sat down with E! News to talk about her show Veronica Mars, which was just airing its first season at the time.