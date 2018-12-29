Lady Gaga and Her Alien Alter-Ego Make Spectacular Las Vegas Residency Debut

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas concert residency is out of this world!

On Saturday, the 32-year-old pop star and Golden Globe-nominated A Star Is Born actress launched her Lady Gaga Enigma show at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Onstage, she introduced her new alter-ego, a glittery metallic alien named Enigma, who was projected on a screen. The creature, voiced by Gaga, made several appearances throughout the show.

"Welcome to the show," the Gaga alien told the crowd of some 5,200, before asking the fans to turn off cameras and cell phones.

The singer had debuted Enigma in a YouTube video posted hours before the show.

The singer, who years ago became known for a variety of eclectic outfits, showcased several different futuristic looks during the concert. See Lady Gaga's Enigma stage looks below.