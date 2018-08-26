Since retiring from football, more or less for good, Jay Cutler has found himself with some time on his hands.

As Very Cavallari fans well know, he's filled many of those hours convincing wife Kristin Cavallari to move to a 10-acre farm in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., complaining about the employees that make up her Uncommon James jewelry and lifestyle brand and, yes, monitoring the deer cam for sightings of his least favorite buck Dale. But he also found a moment to flip through a 2017 issue of GQ. In there, as Kristin relayed to a pal on a recent episode of the reality show, he came across an article that helped him brush up on his bedroom skills.

"The sex is the best it's ever been," she giddily revealed after her pal inquired about their five-year marriage. Asked for more details on the particular piece (ahem, those that are curious can find it here), she replied simply, "I don't know, but it's been a game changer."