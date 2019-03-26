RETURNS 1 APRIL
8:30 PM

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on Her Laguna Beach Days During a Visit Home: "I Was a Great Villain!"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Looking back.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari takes a walk down memory lane during a visit to her hometown. As the Uncommon James boss is in Southern California for a sit down with her dad Dennis Cavallari, it doesn't take long for Laguna Beach to become the topic of conversation.

"Do you remember when you were a junior in high school and MTV came to town and you came home all excited?" Dennis recalls.

Apparently, Kristin "wasn't at school" the first day MTV visited her high school and so she made it her mission to get recognized by the network. Per the Very Cavallari star, she marched into an audition the next day.

While Laguna Beach went on to be a smash hit, it sounds like the Cavallari patriarch had doubts about the reality TV show.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Looks

"I remember watching it going, 'This is a fantastic home movie, but who is ever gonna want to watch this crap?" Dennis admits.

And Dennis wasn't the only one with criticism about the show as Kristin confesses she "was so upset about how I was portrayed."

"No one ever told me like, 'Hey! By the way, you're the villain—so just want to prepare yourself,'" Kristin reflects. "I was so young, I mean, I was 17, 18. So, to all of a sudden have people saying what a bitch I was, that was really hard actually."

Despite this hard time, Kristin acknowledges that she was "a great villain"…something her late brother Michael would've jokingly agreed with.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Fun BFF Moments

Per Dennis, the Cavallari siblings used to partake in the "Kristin and Mike wars."

Although Dennis says he's "doing okay" in the years following Michael's passing, Kristin finds herself concerned for her father.

"I wish I could talk to my dad about my brother," Jay Cutler's wife states later on. "I think he tries to put up this front of like, 'Oh, you know, I'm alright. I'm hanging in there.' But, I think he's actually having the hardest time out of anybody."

Watch Kristin and Dennis' nostalgic chat in the clip above.

Very Cavallari returns Monday 4 March at 2pm, express from the U.S., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Laguna Beach , Reality TV , Family , Death , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett's Criminal Charges Dropped in Attack Case

Rosie O'Donnell, Elisabeth Hasselbeck

From Secret Crush to Blow-Out Fights: Shocking Secrets of Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Relationship on The View

Keira Knightley, Love Actually

We Love (Actually) All of Keira Knightley's Roles, But Which One Is the Best? Vote for Your Favorite Film Now

Stephanie Beatriz Hollywood Medium 406

Stephanie Beatriz Finally Gets Acquainted With Her Late Grandmother Courtesy of Tyler Henry

The Village

The Village Sneak Peek: Mother—and Her Dance Parties—Knows Best?

James Corden, Tonys

James Corden's Us Parody Is Hilariously Freaky

Game of Thrones

"A Lot of Death" Is Coming to Game of Thrones' Final Season

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.