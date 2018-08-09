She continued, "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

The WWE star has been documenting all the ups and downs the couple has experienced in the last year on Total Bellas, including the heartbreaking moment when Nikki decided she "cannot walk down that aisle." She told her sister, Brie Bella, about her struggles with admitting she doesn't want to get married anymore, saying, "I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore… We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end."

But, as difficult as it was calling off the engagement, the reality star said, "What this year has taught me and I hope people know, is that, like, if you don't feel like you're making the right decision, don't do it."