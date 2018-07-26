by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 5:00 AM
Breaking up is hard to do!
Nikki Bella and John Cena may finally be over for good. On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki shared why she is so frustrated by the state of her relationship with John, and it seems like the damage may be irreparable.
"Taking a shower and seeing his razor and his suits and everything just sucks," Nikki shares about being in the home she used to share with John. "I wish it could be different...I have had almost six years of working on us and fighting and taking in a lot, and I just feel like I've hit a point where I'm just so exhausted and done."
After a season full of ups and downs, it looks like Nikki and John are finally parting ways. But that doesn't mean it will all be smooth sailing from here.
"He's waiting for my final decision, which I think I know it but I'm afraid to say it," she shared.
"Why are you afraid to say it?" Brie Bella asked her sister.
"Because I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore," she explained. "It's not his fault, it's not my fault. We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end."
Watch the clip above for all the shocking moment!
Watch the season finale of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari to "Fire" Some of Her Unruly Uncommon James Employees on Very Cavallari
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?