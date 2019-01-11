When it comes to baby no. 2, Bryan Danielson has a game plan.

In this clip from Sunday's season 4 premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella's husband (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) suggests the WWE maven try fertility tea to help them conceive another child.

"Guess what I got you? Well, actually it's for both of us," the 37-year-old remarks. "Women's moon cycle tea—it's a fertility tea."

Although Brie seems less than impressed with the helpful hot beverage, Bryan happily notes it will help them get "ready for that baby no. 2." However, for the tea to be effective, Brie must "drink this tea, lie on my back, bring my knees to my chest (hold them), relax in this position breathing long and deep for 1 to 3 minutes."