by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Dec. 15, 2018 7:00 AM
Nikki Bella is single and ready to mingle.
In new teaser footage from the upcoming season of Total Bellas, the WWE star is seen diving head first into the dating world. Not only does Nikki wear her single status with pride, but she also happily gets her flirt on with an attractive beau.
"Ummmm, well I'm single," the Bella Twin shares with her suitor. "Should we go dance?"
"Let's do it," the gentleman caller remarks with a smile.
On top of the intriguing date, Nikki touts that she's in a transformative time in her life as she is "blooming." In fact, the Dancing With the Stars veteran sees herself as a "phoenix rising through fire and ashes."
However, sister Brie Bella finds herself feeling a bit left behind amid Nikki's personal growth. "I want people to watch what I do in this comeback and be like, 'Wow!'" the mother of one admits. "But, you know, Nicole…she's gonna get the big match."
"So you're not getting in the ring at all?" Mom Kathy Colace inquires to a disappointed Brie.
For all of this and more, be sure to take a look at the clip above and catch the Total Bellas season 4 premiere on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m.
Total Bellas returns Sunday, January 13 at 9 p.m., only on E!
